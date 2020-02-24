Sony Xperia 10 MK II smartphone gets official (Video)

We just saw the new Sony Xperia 1 MK II smartphone and now we have another new smartphone from Sony, the Sony Xperia 10 MK II.

The new Xperia 10 MK II comes with a 6 inch OLED display that features a Full HD+ resolution of 2520 x 1080 pixels.

The handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 mobile processor and it comes with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of includes storage.

If you need some extra storage there is also a microSD card slot which can take up to a 1TB card, it also features a 3600 mAh battery and it comes with an IP 65/68 rating.

The handset features a range of high end cameras, these include a one 12 megapixel rear camera and two 8 megapixel rear cameras. On the front of the device there is an 8 megapixel camera for Selfies.

As yet there are no details on when the Sony Xperia 10 MK II will launch and how much it will cost, you can find out more information at the link below.

Source Sony

