Sony Xperia 1 Mk II smartphones get official

Sony has announced its latest smartphone, the Sony Xperia 1 Mk II and the handset is powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 mobile processor.

The Sony Xperia 1 Mk II features a 6.5 inch OLED display with a 21:9 aspect ratio and a 4K resolution of 3840 x 1644 pixels.

The handset come with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of included storage, there is also a microSD card slot which will support up to a 1TB card.

The new Xperia 1 MK II comes with dual SIM cards and Android 10, it also comes with 5G and features a range of high end cameras.

These cameras include an 8 megapixel camera for Selfies and video chat, on the back there is a triple cameras setup with three 12 megapixel cameras, these include a 12 megapixel main camera, a 12 megapixel telephoto camera and a 12 megapixel ultrawide camera.

You can find out more information about the new Xperia 1 Mk II smartphone at the link below, the handset will go on sale some time in the spring, there are no details on pricing as yet.

Source Sony

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals