Sony Xperia 5 III lands in the USA

The Sony Xperia 5 III smartphone launched last year back in October and now it is finally launching in the USA.

The handset was originally made official in April of last year and then it went on sale back in October of 2021.

The Sony Xperia 5 III smartphone is now available to buy in the USA for $999.99 and it is available to buy from Sony’s online store in the US.

As a reminder, the handset comes with a 6.1 inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2520 x 1080 pixels and it also comes with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 mobile processor and it also comes with 8GB of RAM and a choice of two storage options of 128GB and 256GB. The handset also comes with a microSD card slot.

The Sony Xperia 5 III smartphone comes with a 4500 mAh battery and it also comes with 30W fast charging, plus a range of cameras.

On the front of the handset, there is an 8-megapixel camera that is designed for taking Selfies and for making video calls. On the back of the handset, there is a triple camera setup which includes a 12-megapixel wide camera, 12-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 12-megapixel telephoto camera.

Source GSM Arena

