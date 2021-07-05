Sony Xperia 1 III smartphone unboxing (Video)

The new Sony Xperia 1 III recently went on sale in the USA and lands in the UK next month, we saw a video of the handset last week and now we have another one.

The video below from Tech Spurt gives us a look at the new Sony Xperia 1 III smartphone and its range of features. Lets find out more information about the device.

As a reminder the handset comes with a 6.5 inch display with a 4K resolution of 3840 x 1644 pixels, plus Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.

The device also features a Snapdragon 888 mobile processor from Qualcomm and it also comes with an Adreno 660 GPU, plus 12GB of RAM and a choice of 256GB and 512GB of included storage. The handset comes with a microSD card slot for extra storage.

Other specifications on the new Sony Xperia 1 III include quad rear cameras which are made up of a a 12 megapixel wide camera, a 12 megapixel ultrawide camera, a 12 megapixel telephoto camera and a 0.3 megapixel depth camera.

On the front of the handset there is an 8 megapixel camera which is designed for Selfies and video calls, the device also features a 4500 mAh battery and it comes with 30W fast charging. Pricing for the handset starts at $,299.99 in the USA.

Source & Image Credit: Tech Spurt

