Sony WF-C700N noise cancelling wireless earbuds $120

Sony Electronics has this week launched a new pair of wireless earbuds in the form of the WF-C700N designed to provide users with a lightweight audio solution capable of providing all-day comfort with noise cancelling technology. In addition Sony also announced the availability of its WH-1000XM5 noise cancelling headphones in Midnight Blue.

The WF-C700N wireless earbuds deliver high quality sound thanks to DSEE (Digital Sound Enhancement Engine). With the help of Sony’s original 5 mm driver unit the WF-C700N packs a punch, producing powerful bass and stunningly clear vocals despite their small size, bringing out the best in whatever genre or entertainment is chosen. Users can also change their music to fit their taste with the EQ settings on the Sony | Headphones Connect app. The WF-C700N wireless earbuds will be available to purchase from tomorrow April 5, 2023 priced at $120. The WH-1000XM5 Midnight Blue will be available for purchase on April 5 priced at $400.

“Cancel out background noise with Noise Sensor Technology or use the Ambient Sound Mode to stay connected to your natural surroundings. Adjust ambient sound with the Sony | Headphones Connect app to control your listening experience. The WF-C700N have been designed with comfort and stability in mind, for an inclusive fit. Sony has designed the WF-C700N by looking at extensive ear shape data collated since it introduced world’s first in-ear headphones in 1982, as well as evaluation of the sensitivity of various types of ears. The WF-C700N earbuds combine a shape to perfectly match the human ear with an ergonomic surface design for a more stable fit, so users can wear them longer without needing a break.”

Sony WF-C700N wireless earbuds

“The WF-C700N also features Adaptive Sound Control which adjusts ambient sound settings depending on where the user is and what they’re doing. It recognizes locations frequently visits, such as offices, the gym or coffee shops, and switches the sound modes that suit the situation. With this, consumers can seamlessly move through their surroundings all while letting them enjoy their favorite artists and entertainment.”

Source : Sony





