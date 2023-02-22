Sony WH-CH720N wireless noise cancelling headphones on hundred and $150

Sony has introduced two new additions to its range of headphones in the form of the WH-CH720N wireless noise cancelling headphones priced at $150 and the WH-CH520 wireless headphones with microphone priced at $60.

Features of the Sony WH-CH520 include up to 50 hour battery life and quick charging, you’ll have enough power for multi-day use over long weekends, together with the ability to customize your music preference with EQ Custom using the Sony Headphones Connect application available for both Android and iOS devices as well as Boost the quality of compressed music files and enjoy streaming music with high quality sound through DSEE.

“Enjoy natural vocals, crystal clear sound and balanced tuning on both the WH-CH720N and WH-CH520 with DSEE, producing a high-quality sound exactly as the artist intended. When the original music is compressed, it loses the high-frequency elements that add details and richness to a track. Sony’s DSEE faithfully restores these to produce high-quality sound that’s closer to the original recording.”

Wireless noise cancelling headphones

“The Integrated Processor V1 helps minimize external sound, with a low processing delay to improve the noise canceling performance accordingly. The WH-CH720N also feature two microphones in each earcup which, coupled with Dual Noise Sensor technology, captures ambient sound. This lets the listener block outside noise everywhere they go, so the only thing they hear is their music.”

“Music lovers will never need to take a break from listening to their favorite tracks with the WH-CH720N. The over-ear headphones are ergonomically designed to be comfortable for even longer periods. At approximately six ounces, the WH-CH720N are Sony’s lightest overhead wireless headphones with noise canceling yet. Comfortable synthetic leather and urethane materials, combined with optimum ear pad structure and dimensions offer exceptional wearability. With up to 35 hours of battery life with noise cancelling on, there is enough power to keep listening all day long.”

