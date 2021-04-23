Sony PlayStation Now starts receiving support for 1080p

Sony has announced they have started rolling out support for streaming 1080p capable games this week, via their PlayStation Now game subscription service. The rollout will occur over the next several weeks across Europe, US, Canada, and Japan, where PlayStation Now is available. Sony has also announced today a partnership with Firewalk Studios to create a new multiplayer IP game which is in the early stages of development.

“Allowing some PlayStation Now games to stream at 1080p brings the service on par with some of Sony’s cloud gaming competitors. Amazon’s Luna currently tops out at 1080p, while Google’s Stadia can hit up to a 4K resolution. Microsoft is currently testing 1080p support for Xbox Cloud Gaming (xCloud)” explains the Verge.

Source : Sony : Verge

