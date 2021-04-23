PlayStation and Firewalk Studios partner for new multiplayer game

The Sony PlayStation team and Firewalk Studios have announced a publishing partnership for a new and original multiplayer IP to be launched in the near future. Details of the partnership have been published to the official PlayStation blog this week revealing that, “Firewalk’s AAA team sets its sights on creating memorable multiplayer moments for players.” Tony Hsu Studio Head at Firewalk Studios explains a little more about the partnership and what you can expect from the upcoming multiplayer game.

“Today, we’re thrilled to announce a partnership with Sony Interactive Entertainment for our new, original multiplayer game. For our team, the opportunity to create new worlds and inspire more amazing moments for players around the world is the fire and ambition that keeps us going. The PlayStation team has a deep love and respect for the medium of games, and some of the best expertise and capabilities in the world to help make big ambitions a reality.”

“We’re already hard at work on development and have been having a ton of fun playing our game as a team. In fact, while we continued to grow our team during this challenging last year, it was our daily online playtests that provided the most consistent point of joy and connection for our crew. The fun and laughter of playing together brought us closer, even if we were physically apart. Our goal is to be able to deliver that same joy to gamers and we can’t wait to share what we’ve been working on when the time is right.”

Source : PlayStation Blog

