Sony IMX 500 and IMX 501 intelligent vision sensors announced

Sony has announced that it is launching some new intelligent vision sensors for smartphone cameras, the Sony IMX 500 and IMX 501.

According to Sony these new image sensors are the world’s first equipped with AI processing and they comes with 12.3 megapixel sensors.

The new sensor products feature a stacked configuration consisting of a pixel chip and logic chip. They are the world’s first image sensor to be equipped with AI image analysis and processing functionality on the logic chip. The signal acquired by the pixel chip is processed via AI on the sensor, eliminating the need for high-performance processors or external memory, enabling the development of edge AI systems. The sensor outputs metadata (semantic information belonging to image data) instead of image information, making for reduced data volume and addressing privacy concerns. Moreover, the AI capability makes it possible to deliver diverse functionality for versatile applications, such as real-time object tracking with high-speed AI processing. Different AI models can also be chosen by rewriting internal memory in accordance with user requirements or the conditions of the location where the system is being used.

