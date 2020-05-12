Sony HT-G700 and HT-S20R soundbars unveiled

Sony has added tow new soundbars to its lineup with the launch of the Sony HT-G700 and HT-S20R soundbars.

The Sony HT-G700 comes with 3.1 channel Dolby Atmos and DTS:X and the Sony HT-S20R comes with 5.1 channel surround sound.

The sound or audio mode best suited to what you’re listening to can be selected directly via a button on the remote control. It allows you to get deeper into movies with Cinema mode and hear every detail of your favourite tracks in Music mode, there are also additional Voice mode and Night mode settings. Voice mode tailors sound settings to accentuate speech, so you won’t miss a word and Night mode optimises the sound balance so you can hear clearly, even at low volume levels.

The HT-G700 comes with a powerful, wireless subwoofer that delivers a deeper, richer bass sound. In addition, a larger interior cabinet creates much deeper and richer bass[2]. Finally, set-up with a TV is quick and easy via Bluetooth® or HDMI eARC/ARC.

Source Sony

