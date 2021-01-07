Sony CES 2021 press event takes place January 11th

Sony has announced that it will hold its 2021 press event on the 11th of January, the event will be live streamed on the company’s website.

The Sony CES 2021 press event will take place at 5:00 – 5:30 pm Eastern Standard time in the USA and at 10:00-10:30PM GMT and 11:00–11:30PM CET.

Sony will be announcing its latest device at the event, you can find out more information about the event at the link below. As yet we do not have many details on exactly what Sony has planned for this years CES event, as soon as we get some more information, we will let you guys know.

Source Sony

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals