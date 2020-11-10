Sony Airpeak drone business announced



Sony has announced the creation of a new drone project in the form of Sony Airpeak, to support “the creativity of video creators to the fullest extent possible” says Sony. Over the coming months Sony will continue to post project-related information and obtain feedback from drone users through co-creation activities to prepare for the launch of the project in the spring of 2021, the press release explains.

“Combining our imaging and sensing technological expertise and AI Robotics, we open the skies into an infinite creative playground – one with unprecedented freedom. Let us lift you to never-reached creative experience by unleashing all constraints and barriers.

The recent proliferation of drones has contributed greatly to the delivery of previously unseen images, as well as to workflow efficiency and energy savings in the industrial sector. Sony has assigned the “Airpeak” brand to reflect its aspiration to contribute to the further evolvement and the creation of the unprecedented value through its imaging and sensing technology as well as 3R technologies (Reality, Real-time and Remote) in the drone area.”

As more information is revealed by Sony will keep you up to speed as always. In the meantime to express your interest to take part in the Sony Airpeak feedback process jump over to the official Sony website by following the link below.

Source : Sony

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals