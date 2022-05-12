Sonos Voice Control arriving in June, new Ray and Roam speakers unveiled

Sonos has this week confirmed that it will be launching its new voice control service in a few months time on June 1, 2022. Designed to enable Sonos owners to be able to control their devices the new voice control service is not a competitor to Google assistant, Siri or Alexa and will be world out as a free software update.

In addition to announcing a release date for their new voice control service Sonos has also unveiled new speakers expanding its home theatre and portable ranges. The Sonos Roam offers an ultra-portable Bluetooth speaker and is available from today in three finishes Sunset, Wave and Olive priced at $179.

The Sonos Ray speaker takes the form of a compact soundbar with “impressive sound for its size” says Sonos. The home entertainment Soundbar will be officially launching on June 7, 2022 and will be priced at $279.

Sonos Roam speaker

“Enjoy the unmatched Sonos experience on WiFi, and stream audio directly from your smartphone, tablet, or computer using Bluetooth. Roam automatically connects to your WiFi network at home and pairs with your device when you’re away. So the only thing you have to think about is what to play. The built-in rechargeable battery powers up to 10 hours of continuous playback at moderate volumes. Place Roam upright to save surface space, or lay it horizontally for added stability. The sound adapts to the speaker’s orientation for the best listening experience.”

Sonos Ray soundbar

“All about balance. Enjoy stereo sound that’s just right. The custom acoustics precisely harmonize high and mid-range frequencies while proprietary anti-distortion technology produces perfectly weighted bass. Never miss a word. Fine-tuned with help from award-winning Hollywood sound engineers, Ray ensures you can always follow the story. Feel like you’re at the centre of it all.

Split waveguides project sound from wall to wall, and advanced processing accurately positions elements in the room. Trueplay tuning technology adapts the sound for the unique acoustics of your space so content always sounds just the way it should.”

Source : Sonos

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals