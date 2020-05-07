Sonos Arc Soundbar gets unveiled (Video)

Sonos is launching a new premium soundbar, the Sonos Arc Soundbar and the device will go on sale in June for £799, it is also now available to pre-order ahead of launch.

The new Sonos Arc Soundbar comes with support for Dolby Atmos and Dolby Audi 5.1 and it comes with HDMI eARC or ARC, it supports Apple AirPlay 2, Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Award-winning shows and films are being streamed in homes around the world, now in even higher-resolution sound. Today, more than 25 video streaming services and TV providers are serving Dolby Atmos content, making powerful home cinema experiences more accessible in the living room.

Sonos Arc is a premium smart soundbar, delivering an ultra-wide soundstage and impressive bass. Eleven high-performance drivers, including two that are upwards firing for 3D audio, produce dramatic clarity, detail, and depth. Tuned in partnership with Oscar-winning mixing engineers, Arc adjusts its sound profile through software, based on the home cinema set-up and what’s playing, whether stereo, Dolby Audio 5.1, or Dolby Atmos.

You can find out more details about the new Sonos Arc Soundbar over at Sonos at the link below, the device is now available to preorder.

Source Sonos

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals