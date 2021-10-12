SONOFF NSPanel home automation smart switch

The SONOFF NSPanel smart wall switch has been created to provide easy access to a wide variety of home automation systems enabling integration with your home smart lighting, central heating as well as offering voice control and more. Seamlessly control your home appliances through the HMI panel, smartphone application dual-channel switch and using your voice. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $54 or £40 (depending on current exchange rates).

Home automation smart switch features

“What if you could have a simple way to centrally control multiple appliances at your home, the surrounding temperature, and activate preset scenes based on selected preferences, all of which were just through a single tap? This is exactly what NSPanel works for you: from lights, cooler, heater to electric windows and curtains, the new world of home automation will make your smart home life better!”

Assuming that the SONOFF NSPanel funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2021. To learn more about the SONOFF NSPanel smart wall switch project play the promotional video below.

“With its Three Distance Range feature, NSPanel keeps your connected devices under easy control no matter where you are. Use the dual-channel switches or touchscreen at a close distance, activate voice control without having to come close to the panel, or use the APP to control all your devices and monitor your smart home, even if you’re miles away!”

“NSPanel employs an HMI panel design that centrally operates various home appliances, allowing you to control them in an ultra-convenient way! With NSPanel, your preferences for lighting are all at your will on this HMI panel, be it brightness, dimmer, RGB or colour temperature.”

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the smart wall switch, jump over to the official SONOFF NSPanel crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

