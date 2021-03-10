Sonarworks SoundID Reference updated

Sonarworks has this week unveiled its latest update to its precision audio software used by Grammy-Award winning music creators in over 70,000 professional recording studios around the world. Sonarworks today announced the launch of its all-new and improved speaker and headphone calibration software SoundID Reference currently known as Sonarworks Reference. SoundID Reference is available today for purchase and upgrade, and Sonarworks have also made available a 21-day free trial offering unlimited functionality for you to try.

“We’re excited to finally release what we’ve been working on for the last year,” said Martins Popelis, Co-founder and CPO of Sonarworks. “We’ve taken in all the feedback from our Reference users and worked hard to incorporate some of the long-awaited features. Moreover, we have simplified the user interface and have added many improvements to streamline the overall workflow.

Today, SoundID Reference is launching in conjunction with a free all-day digital launch event where attendees can hear directly from Sonarworks co-founder Martins Popelis on how the company is planning to bring creators and listeners closer, view a detailed SoundID Reference product walk-through, attend multiple masterclass sessions from leading engineers and listen in on discussions with Grammy Award-winning producers and industry experts.”

To learn more about the features below jump over to the official press release published on the Tech Power Up website by following the link below.

– Save Precious Time with Translation Check

– Two New Systemwide Driver Modes for Windows Users

– Updated User Interface for Improved User Experience

Source : TPU : Sonarworks

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals