Some Apple TV+ shows are free to everyone for a limited time

Apple has announced that it is making some of its Apple TV+ shows available for free to everyone for a limited time.

The company will make these shows available on the iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch, the Mac, Samsung and LG smart TVs, Roku devices and Amazon Fire TV devices, these shows are also available to watch in a browser.

Here is a list of the shows that are being made available for free:

Dickinson

Ghostwriter

Helpsters

For All Mankind

Servant

Snoopy in Space

The Elephant Queen

You will need to sign in with an Apple ID to watch these shows for free on the above devices, Apple is also offering free trials of its Apple TV+ streaming service.

The new free for everyone Apple TV+ is being rolled out at the moment, so it could take a little while to be made available to everyone.

