Solvia ED 8×32 AI Binoculars At PEPCOM CES 2026

Technology has transformed nearly every piece of everyday equipment, yet binoculars have remained largely unchanged. This year at CES 2026, MATATAXPLORE showcased their Solvia ED 8×32 AI Binoculars at PEPCOM Digital Experience, marking a clear break from analogue tradition and combining modern optics with artificial intelligence, onboard imaging, and touchscreen controls. The goal isn’t to turn binoculars into another gadget, but to make outdoor exploration more capable, efficient, and informative.

Instead of juggling a camera, smartphone, and field guide, Solvia brings everything into one device. For birdwatchers, hikers, hunters, and outdoor travelers, that integrated approach could fundamentally change how observation happens in the field, and early reactions suggest that message is landing.

A Practical Take on “Smart” Binoculars

Unlike many smart products, Solvia’s design is grounded in practicality. A built-in 2.8-inch touchscreen lets users capture photos and videos, review them instantly, and adjust settings directly on the binoculars. There’s no need to mount a phone or rely on accessories that can slow things down or fail in outdoor conditions.

That design choice was easy to see during CES week, including hands-on demonstrations at Pepcom. Attendees who picked up the binoculars generally needed little explanation before understanding how they worked. The interface felt familiar, and the workflow, from observation to capture, was intuitive.

Optics First, Technology Second

At its core, Solvia is still a serious optical instrument. The 8×32 configuration is a favorite among birders because it balances magnification, brightness, and portability. Extra-low dispersion (ED) glass reduces color fringing and improves edge clarity, resulting in natural-looking images suited for extended viewing.

Additional features such as Wide Dynamic Range (WDR) help preserve detail in high-contrast scenes, while Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS) smooths handheld video. A patented coaxial optical design aligns the camera and viewing optics, ensuring that what users see through the lenses is exactly what the camera captures. In hands-on settings like Pepcom, this alignment stood out quickly, and users didn’t have to fight framing or adjust their grip to get usable shots.

AI That Works Where It Matters

Solvia’s most talked-about feature is its AI-powered identification. With a single press, the binoculars can identify birds using on-device AI, delivering results in about a second under good conditions. Crucially, this works offline, making it viable in remote areas where cell service is unreliable or nonexistent.

For broader use, the companion app enables cloud-based identification for plants and other animals. At Pepcom, this capability prompted practical questions from media and attendees about real-world accuracy, use on long hikes, and how it might fit into family or educational outings.

Built for Real-World Conditions

Smart features don’t matter if the hardware can’t withstand outdoor conditions. Solvia weighs approximately 560 grams, making it suitable for extended use. Its IP64-rated, nitrogen-filled body is designed to resist dust, splashes, and fog, and it’s rated for a wide range of operating temperatures.

Battery life is designed to last through long outings, and optional expansion modules add features such as GPS positioning, an electronic compass, and auxiliary lighting for low-light environments. These additions reinforce the idea that Solvia is meant for real-world exploration, not just casual backyard use or trade-show demos.

From the Classroom to the Field

Solvia is developed by MatataLab, a company with deep experience in AI-driven hardware. Founded in 2017, MatataLab has built its reputation in education by creating screen-free coding robots, digital microscopes, and AI learning kits now used in more than 25,000 schools across 80+ countries. Its products have earned numerous international design and education awards.

With its MatataXplore line, the company is applying that same philosophy to outdoor gear, using AI to support curiosity and understanding rather than overwhelm users with complexity. Solvia’s visibility at CES, including steady hands-on engagement at Pepcom, suggests that this transition from classroom to field is being taken seriously by both media and industry observers.

Taken together, the Solvia ED 8×32 AI Binoculars are truly a logical evolution of traditional optics. By integrating observation, identification, capture, and sharing into a single rugged device, Solvia offers a glimpse into how smart technology can enhance outdoor experiences.



