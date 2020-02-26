Solid State Watch hits Kickstarter

CW&T the art and design practice of Che-Wei Wang and Taylor Levy has returned to Kickstarter to launch their latest creation the Solid State Watch, built using a Casio F-91W movement permanently cast into a transparent resin case. “It’s in there forever. No buttons, no functions, no light, fully waterproof and no changing that 10 year battery”. View the video below to learn more about the process of applying the resin in layers to achieve a unique watch case.

“This project begins as a celebration of the Casio F-91W wristwatch. Initially released and unchanged since 1989, this affordable, reliable and accurate timepiece is a beautiful feat of engineering. You seriously can’t find another piece of technology that’s so ubiquitous and does what it is supposed to for as long as it does without any intervention. It’s amazing. Individually cast into a transparent resin case, each Solid State Watch comes with its own unique imperfections.”

“The electronics of the Solid State Watch are completely sealed, so you can’t push any buttons to switch modes or adjust the time. Your watch ships set to whatever timezone you’d like. Eventually your watch will drift. Worst case scenario, it may drift up to ±1 second/day. But in practice, it will likely be far less than that. “

Source : Kickstarter

