Victoriaoscuro tourbillon automatic watch features a 72hr power reserve

The Victoriaoscuro tourbillon automatic watch launched via Kickstarter this week offers a 72 hour power reserve offering an affordable tourbillon wristwatch with early bird pledges available from $889 or roughly £690 with worldwide shipping expected to take place sometime around June 2020.

The exquisite Victoriaoscuro tourbillon automatic watch timepiece is constructed using stainless steel parts with 20 components in the case alone. Watch the overview video below to learn more about the individual polishing and electroplating processes used to create the unique automatic watch.

Leather sourced from Tuscany has been used to create the watch strap which is finished with a stainless steel clasp and is available in either black or blue finishes depending on your preference. Each watch is presented and supplied in a wooden watch box on each timepiece is etched with an individual number and will be a limited edition production run of just 300.

Source : Kickstarter

