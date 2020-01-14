Geeky Gadgets

Solid State Logic SSL2 USB audio interfaces

Solid State Logic

Solid State Logic has this week unveiled new affordable USB audio interfaces in the form of the SSL 2 and SSL 2+. Both devices offer “class-leading” mic preamps, Legacy 4K analogue enhancement, studio-quality monitoring and SSL Production Pack software bundle. “SSL have been designing cutting-edge mixing consoles and processing tools for the world’s finest recording studios for over four decades. Now you get all that hit-making know-how in your own personal studio.” Check out the videos below to learn more.

Solid State Logic

Features of the Solid State Logic SSL 2

Your professional personal studio.
• 2-In / 2-Out USB Audio Interface
• 2 x SSL-designed microphone preamps with unrivalled noise performance and gain range for a USB-powered device
• Legacy 4K – analogue colour enhancement for any input source, inspired by classic SSL consoles
• Professional, high-current grade headphone output, with plenty of power
• 24-bit / 192 kHz AD/DA AKM Converters – capture and hear all the detail of your creations
• Easy-to-use Monitor Mix Control for critical low-latency monitoring tasks
• Balanced monitor outputs, with stunning dynamic range
• USB 2.0, bus-powered audio interface for Mac/PC – no power supply required

Features of the Solid State Logic SSL 2+

Your professional collaborative studio.
• 2-In/4-Out USB Audio Interface
• 2 x SSL-designed microphone preamps with unrivalled noise performance and gain range for a USB-powered device
• Legacy 4K – analogue colour enhancement for any input source, inspired by classic SSL consoles
• 2 x Professional, high-current grade headphone outputs, with plenty of power and the ability to create a second independent headphone mix for the 2nd performer
• 24-bit / 192 kHz AD/DA AKM Converters – capture and hear all the detail of your creations
• Easy-to-use Monitor Mix Control for critical low-latency monitoring tasks
• Balanced monitor outputs, with stunning dynamic range
• Additional unbalanced RCA outputs for easy connection to DJ Mixers
• MIDI I/O
• USB 2.0, bus-powered audio interface for Mac/PC – no power supply required

Source: SSL

