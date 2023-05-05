Quantum magnetic levitation real-time spinning solar system

Astronomers and those of you interested in space might be interested in the new Quantum Solar System providing a unique way to enjoy the universe and its planets. If you are interested in learning more about the the planets in our solar system the Quantum offers a fantastic way to see the rotation of the planets and provides a talking point for others to enjoy.

The planets within the solar system are displayed using the companies innovative magnetic levitation technology, to make the planets float in the air, orbiting the sun in a realistic way, creating a truly magical and futuristic appearance. Early bird bonuses are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $549 or £437 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Our platform features miniature replica planets that float and orbit around the Sun, all thanks to our innovative magnetic levitation technology. Each planet has been carefully designed to reflect its unique appearance and characteristics, making the experience even more exciting. Plus, our unique design ensures that the planets will always maintain their precise position and orbit around the sun.”

– The positions of the planets are in real time, synchronized with NASA.

– You can position the planets at any date: Past, Present or Future. For example, you could observe the position of the planets at any historical date in the past or in any astronomical event of the future.

– If you want to observe the evolution of the orbits you can shorten the time, for example you can convert 6 days into 1 second to speed up the movement of the planets.

– If you want to relax watching the movement of the planets, you can move all the planets at the same time and at the same speed, in this way all the planets move maintaining their position relative to each other, it is as if the platform rotated on itself.

– The Sun is a lamp! Enjoy watching the sunlight illuminating the planets and creating a perfect ambiance.

Planets and solar system

“This platform is not only a stunning piece of art, but it is also educational and a great teaching tool for young and old alike. Science lovers and space enthusiasts can enjoy exploring the planets and learning about our solar system in a fascinating and interactive way. Quantum Solar System is perfect for anyone interested in astronomy, science, and technology. Take advantage of this unique opportunity and support our project today! With your support, we can bring this incredibly exciting platform to homes and workplaces around the world!”

Assuming that the Quantum funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around . To learn more about the Quantum planets and solar system project scrutinize the promotional video below.

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and product specifications for the planets and solar system, jump over to the official Quantum crowd funding campaign page by going to the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





