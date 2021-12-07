Omni Remotes Model P solar-powered universal remote control

Omni Remotes has this week introduced its new “perpetual” solar-powered remote control in the form of the Model P offering an alternative to battery powered remote controls. The Model P universal remote requires no battery replacement or recharging over its entire life and is capable of harnessing power from solar energy and has been created as part of the “Omni Greenovation” program, a broad-ranging sustainability effort that includes implementing ink-free manufacturing processes, using recycled and ocean-bound plastics, and adopting paper-based packaging.

Solar powered remote control

“Leveraging Omni’ low-power hardware platform, Model P supports standard voice commands as well as Bluetooth and infrared keypresses, while drawing virtually no current while in standby. Coupled with advancements in solar harvesting, Model P can essentially operate in perpetuity, given 8 hours of daily indoor lighting. Even in complete darkness, its built-in power reserves can sustain 4 months of regular use.

Designed without a battery compartment or charging port, Model P measures just 10mm thick. Its solar panel is seamlessly designed into the rest of the remote, defying the utilitarian look of conventional solar devices. Currently offered to leading pay TV operators, it is compatible with Android TV, RDK and other popular set-top box systems.”

