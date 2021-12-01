MeshHub IRF all-in-one universal remote controller for IR/RF devices

MeshHub have created a new universal remote controller for infrared and radio frequency devices, enabling you to control a wide variety of different appliances, smart devices, lighting and more. One thing to note with the MeshHub with RF appliances, is that there are two types of signals, ASK and FSK. For safety reasons, the MeshHub IRF can only learn and reproduce ASK signals. Please make sure your RF appliances are controlled by ASK signals before pledging. (You can apprehend them as non-encrypted and encrypted signals.)

MeshHub IRF universal remote controller

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $49 or £37 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 30% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Ever sighed looking at a pile of remote controls in your home? Most appliances you bought came with a remote. There’s one for TV, another one for A/C, another one for the stereo, and so on. The principle of how remotes control devices is simple: they use either infrared or radio waves. Every extra one you carry home is a redundancy. Now we are compacting all of them into one. With our Hub, you could keep all the previous ones in your remote museum and enjoy the extra space brought by storing them away.”

With the assumption that the MeshHub IRF crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around May 2022. To learn more about the MeshHub IRF universal remote controller project checkout the promotional video below.

“MeshHub IRF has a protocol library covering millions of devices from various brands, including almost all the big names you have heard. Simply browse over the library and choose the preset protocol, and you are ready to enjoy. Unlike most universal remotes on the market, MeshHub IRF supports both Infrared signals and radio frequencies(433mHz and 315mHz). With this feature, you can also control your garage door, electronic shades, and ceiling fan with our Hub.”

“Simply press the button on your remote to teach our Hub what is the function of each button. The hub reproduces the same IR/RF signals to control your appliances the next time. Remember when you needed to draw the shades, dim the light, turn on your TV and stereos before you could enjoy movies or video games? Not to mention that you needed to use different remotes for each. Uh, that kills half of the fun. Now you only need to sit nice and comfy, press a button, or use your voice to turn on the theatre mode. Our Hub will do the rest. “

Source : Kickstarter

