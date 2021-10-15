Nanoleaf Lines modular smart lighting system launches

Innovative lighting company Nanoleaf has launched their latest creation today in the form of the new Nanoleaf Lines modular smart lighting system allowing you to create custom lighting installations and effects with ease. The latest generation of modular, colour-changing lighting Nanoleaf take the form of Lines that allow you to color your space with 19 pre-set lighting Scenes, such as vibrant ‘Neon Dreams’ or maybe a hypnotic ‘Kaleidoscope’, or explore thousands more via the Nanoleaf companion appthat is available for both Android and iOS devices providing an immersive viewing, gaming or listening experience.

Nanoleaf Lines smart lighting range is now available for pre-order via the link below.

Nanoleaf Lines Starter Kit (9): £179.99

Nanoleaf Lines Starter Kit (15): £269.99

Nanoleaf Lines expansion pack (3): £49.99

“Modular backlit smart light bars connect together to create virtually infinite designs. Colour changing light shows transform your space to look cooler than a cucumber sipping a frozen margarita in a snowstorm.”

Nanoleaf Lines modular smart lighting

“Also enjoy Nanoleaf’s signature features in an entirely new way. The new-and-improved Rhythm feature syncs up with your favourite songs in real-time to create dynamic colour visuals, as the dual zones on each bar dance along to your tunes. Each Rhythm Motion (with 22 to choose from) is uniquely engineered for a different genre of music, complementing everything from bass-heavy beats to soft, melodic instrumentals. “

Source : Nanoleaf

