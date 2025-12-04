So Close it’s Scary: S25 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max Speed Test

When evaluating flagship smartphones, performance often becomes the deciding factor. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra and the iPhone 17 Pro Max represent the pinnacle of mobile technology, showcasing advanced features and innovative innovations. The video below from Nick Ackerman provides more insights into their performance across critical metrics, including app launch speeds, multitasking, gaming, connectivity, and thermal management. While both devices excel in various areas, their unique strengths cater to different user preferences and priorities.

Boot-Up and App Launch Speeds

For users who value quick access to their devices, the Galaxy S25 Ultra holds a slight advantage. Its optimized One UI 8 software and powerful hardware enable faster boot-up times and app launches across most applications. This efficiency is particularly noticeable in everyday tasks, where the device consistently delivers snappy performance. However, when it comes to graphically intensive games, the iPhone 17 Pro Max takes the lead. Powered by Apple’s A17 Bionic chip, it excels in handling resource-heavy tasks, offering faster load times and smoother gameplay in high-performance scenarios. This distinction highlights how each device caters to different user priorities, whether speed in general use or peak performance in demanding applications.

Multitasking and RAM Management

For multitasking enthusiasts, the Galaxy S25 Ultra emerges as a standout performer. Its split-screen functionality and fluid animations make it an excellent choice for users who frequently juggle multiple tasks. The ability to run two apps side by side enhances productivity, particularly for professionals or power users. In contrast, the iPhone 17 Pro Max lacks native split-screen capabilities but compensates with exceptional RAM management. Apps remain active in the background for extended periods, making sure seamless transitions and reducing the need for frequent reloads. Depending on your workflow, either device can meet your multitasking needs, with the Galaxy S25 Ultra excelling in versatility and the iPhone 17 Pro Max offering unmatched efficiency.

Gaming Performance

Both devices deliver impressive gaming experiences, but their strengths cater to different gaming styles. The iPhone 17 Pro Max excels in thermal management, staying cooler during prolonged gaming sessions. Its titanium build aids in heat dissipation, making sure consistent performance even during extended use. This makes it an excellent choice for gamers who prioritize sustained performance and minimal thermal throttling. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S25 Ultra offers a more immersive visual experience. Its vibrant display, coupled with a less intrusive design, enhances the overall gaming atmosphere, particularly for visually rich games. Whether you prioritize thermal stability or visual immersion, both devices provide a premium gaming experience tailored to different preferences.

Connectivity

In the realm of connectivity, the Galaxy S25 Ultra takes the lead. Equipped with Wi-Fi 7 and robust 5G capabilities, it delivers faster and more reliable connections, making it a future-proof option for users who demand top-tier network performance. This advantage is particularly noticeable in areas with high network congestion, where the device maintains stable speeds. While the iPhone 17 Pro Max performs well in connectivity tests, it falls slightly behind in Wi-Fi speed benchmarks, making the Galaxy S25 Ultra the better choice for users who prioritize innovative connectivity features.

Benchmarks and Real-World Performance

Synthetic benchmarks highlight the iPhone 17 Pro Max’s dominance in raw processing power. It consistently outperforms the Galaxy S25 Ultra in both single-core and multi-core tests, showcasing its computational efficiency. However, in real-world usage, the performance gap is less pronounced. Everyday tasks such as browsing, streaming, and messaging feel equally smooth on both devices. This underscores the fact that while benchmarks provide valuable insights, they may not always translate into noticeable differences in daily use. For most users, both devices deliver a seamless and responsive experience, making sure that performance remains a strong point regardless of the choice.

Camera Launch and Shutter Speed

For photography enthusiasts, speed and responsiveness are critical. The iPhone 17 Pro Max excels in camera launch times and shutter responsiveness, making it ideal for capturing fleeting moments. Its ability to process photos quickly ensures that users can take multiple shots without delay. The Galaxy S25 Ultra, while slightly slower in these areas, still provides reliable camera performance. Both devices deliver high-quality images, but the iPhone’s speed gives it a slight edge for users who prioritize on-the-go photography. Whether you’re capturing spontaneous moments or carefully composed shots, both smartphones offer excellent photographic capabilities.

Thermals and Build Quality

Thermal management plays a crucial role in maintaining performance during intensive tasks. The iPhone 17 Pro Max benefits from its titanium construction, which enhances heat dissipation and keeps the device cooler under heavy workloads. This design choice ensures consistent performance, even during prolonged use. On the other hand, the Galaxy S25 Ultra relies on a vapor chamber cooling system. While effective, it doesn’t entirely prevent the device from warming up during demanding tasks. For users who prioritize consistent thermal performance, the iPhone 17 Pro Max offers a more reliable solution, while the Galaxy S25 Ultra remains a strong contender with its innovative cooling approach.

Software and User Experience

Software significantly influences the overall user experience. The Galaxy S25 Ultra’s One UI 8 provides smooth animations and intuitive navigation, making it user-friendly and versatile. However, occasional glitches, such as blinking during app relaunches, can detract from its otherwise polished interface. The iPhone 17 Pro Max, running iOS 26.1, offers a highly refined and consistent interface. Its minor animation inconsistencies are rare and do not significantly impact usability. Both systems are well-optimized, but their differences may appeal to different user preferences. The Galaxy S25 Ultra caters to those who value customization and multitasking, while the iPhone 17 Pro Max appeals to users who prioritize simplicity and refinement.

Final Thoughts

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra and iPhone 17 Pro Max are both exceptional smartphones, each excelling in distinct areas. The Galaxy S25 Ultra stands out for its multitasking capabilities, superior connectivity, and immersive display, making it an excellent choice for productivity-focused users. Meanwhile, the iPhone 17 Pro Max impresses with its thermal management, gaming performance, and raw processing power, catering to those who prioritize sustained performance and computational efficiency.

Ultimately, the choice between these two devices depends on your specific needs and preferences. If multitasking, connectivity, and visual immersion are your priorities, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is a compelling option. On the other hand, if gaming thermals, photography speed, and raw power are more important, the iPhone 17 Pro Max is the better fit. Both devices deliver a premium experience, ensuring satisfaction regardless of your selection.

Source & Image Credit: Nick Ackerman



