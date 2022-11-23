Qualcomm Snapdragon AR2 powered Niantic augmented reality headset unveiled

Following on from the announcement by Qualcomm for its new Snapdragon AR2 platform, Niantic has this month unveiled a new augmented reality headset it has created powered by the new Snapdragon AR2. Equipped with a multi-chip architecture that includes an AR processor, AR co-processor and connectivity platform the AR2 works to “distribute the processing of latency-sensitive perception”. Check out the promo teaser below for a quick glimpse of what you can expect when wearing AR headset.

Snapdragon AR2

“The hardware reference design showcases the potential for outdoor-capable AR headsets that can orient themselves using the Niantic map and render information and virtual worlds on top of the physical world,” says Niantic’s Head of AR Headsets, Maryam Sabour. “The reference design will continue to evolve, and we are excited about the new AR2 platform that delivers ground-breaking technology to enable headset manufactures to quickly and more efficiently build sleek, commercial products based on our vision for consumers”

Unfortunately other than announcing that the augmented reality headset is powered by the Snapdragon AR2 very few other details have been revealed and no pricing or availability has been confirmed as yet by Niantic.

Source : Road To VR





