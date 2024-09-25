Smooth & Stunning Photos and Video: SNAPPY Phone Gimbal $89

Ever tried capturing a beautiful moment on your smartphone, only to end up with shaky, unusable footage? It’s a common problem that can ruin even the most picturesque scenes. What if there was a way to turn your smartphone into a professional-grade camera, ensuring every shot is perfect? Meet SNAPPY, the modular mobile gimbal designed to provide stability, ergonomic handling, and a host of versatile features. With SNAPPY, a modular mobile phone gimbal for smartphones, you can elevate your photography and videography game to new heights. This innovative device makes capturing high-quality photos and videos easier than ever.

SNAPPY

Key Takeaways SNAPPY transforms your smartphone into a professional camera.

Provides unparalleled stability for smooth, professional-quality videos.

Ergonomic design ensures comfort during long shooting sessions.

Built-in dual-color temperature ring light for versatile lighting.

Bluetooth remote and zoom wheel control for precision shots.

Expansion port for additional accessories and power bank functionality.

Compact, portable, and customizable for various needs.

Time-limited early bird pledges are now available for the phone gimbal project from roughly $89 or £67 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 40% off the quoted retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

Say goodbye to shaky footage and hello to smooth, professional-quality videos. SNAPPY’s mobile gimbal ensures that every shot you take is stable, making it perfect for both amateur and professional videographers. Whether you’re capturing a fast-paced action scene or a serene landscape, SNAPPY keeps your smartphone steady. Imagine filming a bustling cityscape or a tranquil sunset; the gimbal’s advanced stabilization technology ensures that your footage remains crisp and clear, free from the distracting jitters that can ruin an otherwise perfect shot.

Phone Gimble Grip

Long shooting sessions can be a strain, but not with SNAPPY. Its ergonomic grip is designed for comfort, allowing you to shoot for extended periods without any discomfort. The one-touch switch feature lets you effortlessly toggle between landscape and portrait modes, making it incredibly user-friendly. Picture yourself at a family gathering or a live concert; the ergonomic design means you can capture every moment without feeling the fatigue that often comes with prolonged use of handheld devices.

Lighting can make or break a photo, and SNAPPY phone gimbal has you covered with its built-in dual-color temperature ring light. This feature provides versatile lighting options, ensuring that your subjects are always well-lit, no matter the environment. Whether you’re shooting in the dim light of a cozy café or under the harsh midday sun, the ring light’s adjustable settings allow you to achieve the perfect illumination for your shot. This means no more washed-out faces or shadowy figures, just beautifully lit photos every time.

If the SNAPPY campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2024. To learn more about the SNAPPY ergonomic grip for mobile phones project evaluate the promotional video below.

Take control of your shots like never before with SNAPPY’s Bluetooth remote. This allows you to operate the gimbal and camera functions remotely, giving you the freedom to capture the perfect shot from a distance. The integrated zoom wheel control offers precise zoom adjustments, so you can get up close and personal with your subject without losing focus. Imagine being able to capture a candid moment from across the room or zooming in on a distant landmark without compromising on image quality. The remote and zoom features put you in the director’s chair, giving you complete creative control.

SNAPPY is not just a gimbal; it’s a complete photography solution. The expansion port allows you to add various accessories like fill lights, microphones, and tripods, making it a versatile tool for any shooting scenario. Plus, it doubles as a power bank, ensuring that your smartphone stays charged during long shooting sessions. Think about the convenience of having all your essential photography tools in one compact device. Whether you’re a vlogger needing a microphone for clear audio or a filmmaker requiring additional lighting, SNAPPY’s modular design adapts to your needs.

Despite its wealth of features, SNAPPY phone gimbal is incredibly compact and portable. Its folding design means it can easily fit into your pocket or bag, making it the perfect travel companion. The mechanical clamp design ensures a secure grip, even during dynamic activities, and it can also double as a stable smartphone stand for hands-free use. Imagine hiking up a mountain or exploring a bustling market; SNAPPY’s portability means you can take it anywhere, and its secure grip ensures your smartphone stays safe, even in the most active scenarios.

The modular structure of SNAPPY allows you to customize your setup according to your needs. Whether you’re a vlogger, a filmmaker, or just someone who loves taking photos, SNAPPY adapts to your style, making it an indispensable tool in your photography arsenal. Imagine having the flexibility to switch between different modules depending on your shooting requirements. This adaptability ensures that SNAPPY remains relevant and useful, no matter how your photography skills evolve.

SNAPPY is more than just a gadget; it’s a catalyst for anyone passionate about capturing life’s moments in the best possible way. With its combination of stability, comfort, lighting, remote control, expandability, portability, and customization, SNAPPY offers a comprehensive solution that transforms your smartphone into a professional-grade camera. Whether you’re documenting your travels, creating content for social media, or simply capturing memories with loved ones, SNAPPY ensures that every shot is a masterpiece.

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and technical attributes for the ergonomic grip for mobile phones, jump over to the official SNAPPY crowd funding campaign page by going to the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.

