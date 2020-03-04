Moment universal smartphone camera lens mount $30

Smartphone photographic accessory design company manufacturer Moment, has unveiled a new addition to their range in the form of a universal smartphone camera lens mount, designed to work with almost any smartphone. Whether it be an iPhone, Pixel, Galaxy, OnePlus, Huawei, Xiaomi, LG, and even your iPad. “If we don’t make a case for your specific device and have always wanted to try our lenses, this is the product for you” explains Moment. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the Moment M-Series Lens Mount now available to preorder priced at $30 with shipping expected to take place later this month from March 20th onwards.

“A fun way to to mount your Moment lenses to any phone, your iPad, or your Amazon phone. But not your BlackBerry Curve. We made this for all the phones where we don’t make a case. Lenses with cases work way better so this is for everyone else.The Moment M-Series Lens Mount enables you to easily attach any M-Series lens to your camera phone. It’s multi-directional design makes it easy to move up, down, right, or left. Whether you want to shoot on the front camera or any of the back cameras, this mount makes it simple. Loosen to adjust, tighten down to start shooting.”

“Made of a light, but strong aluminum frame this mount uses a thumbscrew to securely attach to a variety of camera phones. Just slide it on, line up the lens, tighten the screw, and you’re ready to start shooting. It uses soft rubber contact points wherever it touches the phone to provide grip and avoid scratching the device. The slide-able mount and interchangeable end caps allow you to adjust the mount for proper alignment on any device.”

Features of the universal smartphone camera lens mounting system include :

– Secure fit, won’t slip off the phone

– Easy to put on, align, and tighten into place

– Works with all Moment M Series lenses

– Machined aluminum housing

– Glass filled nylon M Series Lens mount

– Works on camera bumps of different heights

– Padded contact points won’t damage phone screen or camera glass

– Compatible with most devices under 10.75mm thickness from camera surface to screen surface

– Works with front facing phone cameras and even laptop cameras

Source : Moment

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals