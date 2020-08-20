GO Wallet smart trackable wallet from $39

If you are in the market for a stylish, minimalist trackable wallet you may be interested in a new Kickstarter campaign for the GO Wallet. A trackable, expandable wallet, which is not only RFID secure but also features the thinnest tracker card currently available, and connects to your smartphone via the GO Wallet companion application. Its creators explain a little more about the inspiration, design and features of the new GO Wallet currently available on Kickstarter from just $39.

“Traditional wallets just don’t make sense anymore. For years, brands have been making the same wallet with no significant difference. Leather or canvas material wears and tears over time… unnecessary pouches and zippers create dead volume… and other brands simply fail to keep up with modern style, security, and technology.”

Early bird backers can benefit from a 52% discount, and worldwide shipping for the GO Wallet as expected to start during December 2020. The wallet is capable of holding up to 15 credit cards and is constructed from space grade aluminium and held together with replaceable elastic straps. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the trackable wallet

“Made from premium 6061-T6 aero-grade aluminum & anodized, making it corrosion-resistant. The surface is also water, sweat, and dirt resistant, keeping your wallet in like-new condition for years. Guaranteed to not wear & tear like a traditional leather or canvas wallet. Carry as much or little as you need. The GO Wallet fits 1-15 cards, 10 folded bills, or any combination of the two without stretching. Built with RFID-blocking aluminum to keep your cards and ID secure from modern RFID-skimming and theft. Perfect for those who are constantly on the move or traveling.”

Features of the GO Wallet :

– Premium polyester rubber latex band keeps your cards snug & secure yet accessible.

– Carry as much or as little as you need up to 15 cards without elastic stretching out

– Replaceable band, backed by our lifetime warranty.

– Water, sweat, and dirt resistant keeping your wallet in like-new condition for years

– Guaranteed not to wear & tear over time like a traditional leather or canvas wallet

– Ready to withstand any activities

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals