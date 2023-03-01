NeoRuler modular smart ruler from $89

The engineers and designers at HOZO Design have created the ultimate smart ruler in the form of the NeoRuler. Offering a ruler that is capable of satisfying all your desktop measuring demands with infinite customizable scales, units and a 0.1mm resolution.

Features include the ability to quickly switch between Metric and Imperial in one swipe without multiple calculations, most explicit imperial decimal, fractional display in your hand, get 90 built-in scales for maximum versatilities, the customized scale allows you to define your own scale when out-of-plans, equal divide space quickly in any length without any calculation and Mark accurately on the drafting of any length and width.

Early bird pledges are now available for the disruptive project from roughly $89 or £74 (depending on current exchange rates).

“The best-designed measuring products come from users’ daily measuring demands. We listened to 500+ users’ opinions from the design, architectural, and engineering industries. We let beta testers experience the product in hand and define what they want, a 12-inch-long NeoRuler, with the ideal weight. We value the quality and reliability of every unit we produce. For every single component of NeoRuler, HOZO engineers repetitively examine and carefully choose the best materials to ensure its product life and outstanding performance.”

“The durability test of NeoRuler is designed to simulate the wear and tear on NeoRuler’s mechanical components caused by users’ everyday use. The test result shows that NeoRuler is capable of 18,000+ times continuous movements. The frame with durable high-pressure aluminum alloy reduces harm when NeoRuler is subject to high stresses or extreme pressure.”

If the NeoRuler crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around June 2023. To learn more about the NeoRuler smart ruler project watch the promotional video below.

“From paper to CAD, data digitalization is only one tap away. Transfer measured data to MEAZOR APP and continue further editing & drawing on MEAZOR APP without worrying about losing track of your data. Export every single line into CAD files dxf. pdf. jpg. to share at ease.”

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the smart ruler, jump over to the official NeoRuler crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





