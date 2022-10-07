BenQ has created a new smart portable projector with a unique rotating design allowing you to project on either ceiling, wall or screen depending on your preference. Equipped with a rechargeable battery and pre-installed with the Android TV operating system the smart projector has been designed to provide you with an all in one audio visual entertainment system that features a rotating lens and automatic vertical keystone. Together with audio provided by a 270-degree 5W sound system with treVolo-tuned audio.

Smart rotating portable projector

“Born of BenQ’s DLP and display technology expertise, GV11 is custom-built for today’s new generation of busy digital natives and first-time projector buyers,” said Conway Lee, President of BenQ Corporation. “Perfect for watching comfortably anytime, anywhere, GV11 creates big-screen immersion in small spaces, even onto the ceiling at bedtime, and with certified Android TV onboard, has no need for other streaming dongles to instantly access unlimited entertainment.”

“Rise above small screens and snuggle up to supersized bedtime movies and TV shows quietly into the night. The compact BenQ GV11 brings a laid-back streaming enjoyment to life in the comfort of your home day and night with a big display, free-angle projection, Google-certified Android TV 10, and excellent everything.”

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet for the new BenQ GV11 smart rotating portable projector , but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

