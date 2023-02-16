Iris smart ring helps you embrace self-awareness

Iris is a new wearable capable of monitoring a wide variety of different aspects of your health and daily life providing the data you need to embrace self-awareness. Capable of providing accurate data on a daily basis in a more comfortable way than carrying traditional phones or wrist worn wearables. The smart ring is now available to back via Kickstarter and has already raised over half its required pledge goal thanks to over 240 backers with still 28 days remaining. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the avant-garde project from roughly $146 or £124 (depending on current exchange rates).

“The progression of medical science and technology has been phenomenal in recent times. Accessing personalized health information should no longer be considered a privilege, but rather a basic necessity. It’s better to be safe than sorry. We’re on a mission to make that vision a reality. We believe that every individual deserves the right to take control of their health and wellness and that’s why we’re introducing the Iris smart ring, a revolutionary new healthcare technology that puts real-time health information right at your fingertips.”

“With its advanced sensors and innovative design, the Iris ring provides you with a comprehensive picture of your health and wellness. The Iris smart ring is more than just a piece of technology. It’s a symbol of hope for a healthier, more empowered future. By backing this project, you’ll not only be supporting the development of a groundbreaking technology, but you’ll also be joining a movement of individuals who are committed to making cutting-edge healthcare available to everyone. From the outset, we’ve been openly displaying our process to welcome you on the journey of Iris.”

If the Iris crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2023. To learn more about the Iris Smart ring project scrutinize the promotional video below.

While smartwatches are a well-established choice, research suggests that the finger is one of the best places for monitoring vital signs, as readings can be impacted by the physiology of the wrist, without mentioning the discomfort of, for instance, sleeping with smartwatches. We managed to miniaturize professional-grade sensors, avoiding bulkiness (such as blood pressure monitors and pulse oximeters) currently used in medical environments. Today, this technology can be accessible and affordable, presenting a unique opportunity.”

