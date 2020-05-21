U-Tec fingerprint smart lock $170

If you are considering equipping your home with smart locks, you may be interested in the comprehensive range of smart locks offered by U-Tec fingerprint smart lock range. whether you would like to open your doors using a fingerprint, smart phone or keypad U-Tec has a lock to suit your exact requirements and some offering a variety of different access options. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the smart lock range and their accessories. All of which can easily and quickly be fitted to your existing doors with a minimal amount of fuss.

“Ultraloq UL3 BT smart lever lock is designed to be “Real Keyless”. You are free to use fingerprint, code, key or smartphone to unlock. You can just knock on your phone to open the door, even when it’s in your pocket.”

Features of the U-Tec fingerprint smart locks include :

– Bluetooth 4.0 Low Energy Connectivity

Your smartphone is now your key. Just unlock your door using the Ultraloq App on your smartphone.

– Advanced Fingerprint Identification

95 fingerprints. Identifies you in less than 0.5 second & works well for kids and the elder.

– Anti-peep Touchscreen

95 user defined 4-8 digit codes. Anti-peep touch keypad technologyThis function allows the user to type in any number of random digits, and can still gain access as long as the 1 correct password is embedded in the longer set of numbers. makes sure strangers can’t steal your password by watching you nearby when you enter the password.

– Knock to Open

You don’t have to open app. Just knock on your phone four times, even when it’s in your pocket and you’re in. (For iOS only)

– Shake to Open NEW

You can just wakeup your smartphone’s screen and shake your phone to unlock your door. No need to open Ultraloq app. (For Android only)

– Hidden Backup Key

3 mechanical keys for backup. A keyhole is positioned specially on the bottom to give extra security in case of keyhole hackers.

– Up to 1 Year Battery Life

3 AA batteries. Up to 8,000 times access. Innovation in clutch design makes UL3 BT more reliable but 50% less power consumption than traditional clutches.

– Solid and Resistant

The solid one-piece Zinc Alloy exterior lock body is weatherproof and dustproof. Ideal for both exterior and interior installation.

– Sense-on

When you reach out your finger to the touch keypad or fingerprint reader, Ultraloq will be activated automatically and ready for your operation.

– Intuitive OLED Display

Use touchscreen to simply add or delete user on the device. An OLED with intuitive information will walk you through the whole process.

Source : U-Tec

