The world of fishing has been revolutionized with the introduction of the WonderStrike compact travel smart fishing rod. With its cutting-edge analog strike sensor, the WonderStrike doesn’t merely indicate when a fish bites, it allows the angler to feel the pulse of the lake, the rhythm of the water, and the subtle movements of the fish beneath the surface, say it’s creators.

The WonderStrike is a product of meticulous design and rigorous testing in Canada, a country known for its harsh weather conditions and diverse fishing environments. It is specifically designed for ice fishing, but its compact size makes it an ideal travel fishing rod. The WonderStrike is fully collapsible, converting from 80 cm to a travel-friendly 40 cm in seconds, making it easy to store and transport.

Early bird benefits are now available for the ground-breaking project from roughly $99 or £82 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 42% off the manufacturer’s suggested retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“We’ve created the WonderStrike for one reason: to revolutionize the world of ice fishing. Built to last, engineered for versatility. The perfect rod for beginners. You’ll learn the appropriate timing and techniques to strike without the guesswork of a traditional rod. The satisfaction of catching your first bite feels like magic. Simply strike when the sensor touches the blank!”

WonderStrike smart fishing rod models

The WonderStrike is available in three models, each offering different length and action combinations. This allows anglers to personalize their fishing experience, choosing the model that best suits their style and the conditions they fish in. The rod also offers over a dozen color and finish options, enabling users to further customize their fishing gear.

Despite its compact size, the WonderStrike is deceptively strong. The rod’s strength is not compromised by its sensor design, allowing it to handle the weight of any line and the pull of any fish, from pan fish to monsters. This strength, combined with its lightweight and portable design, makes the WonderStrike a reliable tool for any fishing adventure.

“If you are a professional you will experience the distinct feel of the WonderStrike, a rod like no other. Jigging has never felt better, from the satisfactory click of the sensor hitting the blank to the automatic upward movement of the lure after each jig. Enjoy fishing with the entire family. The WonderStrikes makes it easy for any family member, regardless of age or skill, to go out, have fun, and catch a fish.”

One of the standout features of the WonderStrike is its high-sensitivity stainless steel sensor. This sensor, mounted on the custom ergonomic rods, acts as the angler’s eyes underwater. It reacts to every fish interaction, providing real-time feedback on the lure’s activity. This allows the angler to know exactly when to strike, enhancing their chances of a successful catch.

If the WonderStrike campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around January 2024. To learn more about the WonderStrike compact travel smart fishing rod project study the promotional video below.

The WonderStrike also comes equipped with an advanced sensor system that detects the slightest movement in the water. This system alerts the angler when a fish is near or has taken the bait, eliminating the need for expensive sonar devices or cameras.

“Our rust proof sensors are crafted from memory stainless steel that come pre attached to polypropylene line guides. The body is manufactured using high cold resistance glossy ABS* plastic available in a multitude of colors. The handle is surrounded by Ultra-Comfort, waterproof EVA therma-foam that retains body temperature while still being enjoyable to hold. The blank is constructed from high flexibility, high strength fibreglass spec’d to match the sensors action.”

Comfort is not compromised in the WonderStrike’s design. Each rod includes an ultra-comfort therma-foam handle, designed to insulate, cushion, and improve grip. This handle allows for easy maneuvering, even with gloves on, making it an ideal choice for ice fishing.

The WonderStrike compact travel smart fishing rod is a game-changer in the world of fishing. It combines innovative technology with a user-friendly design to provide an unparalleled fishing experience. Whether you’re an ice fishing enthusiast or a travel-loving angler, the WonderStrike offers a unique way to connect with the underwater world and enhance your fishing adventures.

Source : Kickstarter

