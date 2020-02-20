Candle Touch smart, connected real flame candle

Candletouch is the very first real flame, smart candle that comes complete with its own companion application available for both Android and iOS devices. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the Bluetooth connected candle that provides up to 40 hours of burn time.

Launched via Kickstarter this month the project has already nearly raised its required pledge goal to make the jump from concept into production and early bird pledges are available from just $49 or roughly £38, with worldwide shipping taking place sometime around September 2020.

“Candles are magical. They have existed for thousands of years and they are considered to have mystical and relaxing benefits. Candles are used for celebrations, romance, spiritual purposes, to light up your dinner table or just for a calming experience. Candle Touch is the next evolution of this experience, having all the benefits of a real scented candle, with an easy to use magical effect. Candle Touch is the world’s first smart connected real-flame candle. With a single tap on your smartphone, you can now light-up a real scented candle that will ignite magically. Each Candle Touch can burn up to 40 hours, and can be re-lit at any time.”

Source : Kickstarter

