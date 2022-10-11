Slumberland magical adventure Thanksgiving film starring Jason Momoa

Netflix has released a new trailer for its upcoming film Slumberland premiering just in time for this years Thanksgiving Day celebrations. The fantasy adventure film has been directed by Francis Lawrence and written by David Guion and Michael Handelman and is based on the comic strip Little Nemo in Slumberland, by Winsor McCay. Slumberland stars Jason Momoa, Marlow Barkley, Chris O’Dowd, Kyle Chandler, and Weruche Opia.

“Welcome to Slumberland, the world of dreams! Jason Momoa plays “Flip” an eccentric outlaw on a mission to help a young girl (Marlow Barkley) travel through dreams and flee nightmares, in hopes of reuniting with her father. From the Director of the Hunger Games: Catching Fire and Mockingjay.”

Slumberland release date

Netflix has confirmed the Slumberland release date for November 18, 2022 making it a great family movie to watch over the Thanksgiving holiday

“In the dreamworld of Slumberland, a young girl works with an outlaw to see her late father again.”

Source : Netflix



