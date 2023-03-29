Grip Sling bag hits Kickstarter from $119

Black Ember has returned to Kickstarter for 9th time to launch their latest creation in the form of the Grip Sling bag. Perfect for camera equipment and your everyday carry gadgets, the bag features a modular camera insert and the ability to be worn either high or low on your back. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the innovatory project from roughly $119 or £97 (depending on current exchange rates).

“We are a team working at the intersection of urban life and technical pack design. Our packs are designed and produced using techniques pioneered in our state of the art development center. Laser-cutters, computer controlled sewing machines, sonic welding and high pressure bonding come together to create our unique pack designs. Our construction techniques and custom hardware make Black Ember Packs look, feel, and function like no other pack you’ve ever owned.”

“This is our ninth Kickstarter campaign. Our sling bag design, development, and production processes are super tight, as is our relationship with our production partners. On this our ninth product launch we are 100% confident that we will deliver your Black Ember Pack without fail. Our team has fully adapted to this time of endemic Covid business and supply chain realities, however Covid challenges remain unpredictable and at time and can cause delays. Regardless: our global shipping partners are ready to deliver your Grip Sling without fail regardless of the challenges.”

Sling bag

Assuming that the Grip funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around June 2023. To learn more about the Grip sling bag project scrutinize the promotional video below.

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the sling bag, jump over to the official Grip crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals