Slimtech guitar case amplifier hits Kickstarter

The engineering team at Adori Audio have created a unique guitar case amplifier in the form of the Adori Slimtech multifunctional guitar bag. Equipped with a integrated rechargeable battery pack the guitar case amplifier can be used for up to 10 hours on a single charge and is completely integrated into the bag for easy access and storage.

Slimtech guitar case amplifier features

“Welcome to the Adori Audio Revolution! We are a small group of passionate guitarists and engineers that set out to integrate a 1.5 inch thin mini bluetooth amplifier into the ultimate multifunctional guitar case. Sound Quality and Portability: Neither of these could be compromised. We developed superior sound, using less than half the space of the bulky mini amps on the market.”

Early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $129 or £94 (depending on current exchange rates). Assuming that the Slimtech funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around February 2022. To learn more about the Slimtech guitar case amplifier project play the promotional video below.

Slimtech Neodymium Magnet speakers

“The same Neodymium Magnets used by Tesla are the driving force behind our thin Slimtech speakers. Neodymium speakers are 50% lighter than others, and the strongest magnet commercially available. The patented technology in our super flat speakers is what gives Slimtech so much PUNCH out of such little space. Neodymium is rarely used in mini amps due to the cost that comes with the quality – but this ain’t no toy.”

” It’s a soft case. Hardshell cases are typically 50% heavier than the Adori case while flimsy gig bags have as much padded protection as a grocery bag. Adori Slimtech has an integral layer of ABS which combines the unbendable protection of a case, with the light weight of a gig bag.”

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the guitar case amplifier, jump over to the official Slimtech crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals