Mechaclix MX10 slim aluminum RGB mechanical keyboard $99

The designers and engineers at MechaClix based in Hasselt, Belgium. Have created a new slim mechanical keyboard complete with RGB lighting housed in an aluminum case. Featuring both Bluetooth and wired connection options the keyboard is equipped with Kaihl low profile switches and supports Windows, Mac OS, iOS and Android operating systems. The compact 84 key keyboard design features 360 RGB lighting and a rechargeable battery with USB-C charging cable that can also be connected directly to your computer for a wired connection if preferred.

Available in black and white the mechanical keyboard features a “beautifully machined” aluminium case and is fitted with responsive keys suitable for both professionals and gamers alike, say its creators. Early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $99 or £73 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 35% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

Slim mechanical keyboard

“Mechaclix MX10 is ready and proud to showcase its multi-device wireless connectivity, high output RGB backlighting, and beautifully machined aluminum case-frame. The Mechanical Keyboard presented to you in the photos on this golden platform has got a portable form factor and responsive keys that will impress gamers and professionals alike. Mass production takes time. We need to send in the order to our manufacturer, wait for shipment, pay custom fees, and send it to our warehouse to fulfill the orders. It could also take additional time to file for additional certifications to comply with basic regulations.”

With the assumption that the MechaClix crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around May 2022. To learn more about the MechaClix slim mechanical keyboard project checkout the promotional video below.

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the slim mechanical keyboard, jump over to the official MechaClix crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

