Skyrim VR discounted by 70% until Friday

Bethesda has discounted the Skyrim VR port bringing the price down from $59.99 to just $17.99 until Friday 26th June 2020. Skyrim VR offers a true, full-length open-world game for VR created by Bethesda Game Studios. “Skyrim VR reimagines the complete epic fantasy masterpiece with an unparalleled sense of scale, depth, and immersion. Skyrim VR also includes all official add-ons”.

“From battling ancient dragons to exploring rugged mountains and more, Skyrim VR brings to life a complete open world for you to experience any way you choose. Skyrim VR includes the critically-acclaimed core game and official add-ons – Dawnguard, Hearthfire, and Dragonborn.”

“Dragons, long lost to the passages of the Elder Scrolls, have returned to Tamriel and the future of the Empire hangs in the balance. As Dragonborn, the prophesied hero born with the power of The Voice, you are the only one who can stand amongst them.”

Source : Steam : UploadVR

