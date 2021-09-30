Skype unveils a new UI and more

Skype has announced that it is launching a new UI for its popular app and also some new features, these changes are not live yet, they are coming in the future.

The new Skype UI design brings a new look and some new features and theme, you can see more details below.

We’re upgrading and modernizing the most important part of Skype, the call stage! This is what we’re known for and we’re about to do some pretty cool magic with it, adding new layouts, beautiful theming, and other ways to help everyone connect more closely on the call. We think with this call stage you’ll get to experience the best video calling in the world. Be sure to give it a try and let us know what you think!

So, what else have we changed? We wanted to make sure the app still felt familiar while we modernized the look and feel and made the experience more inclusive.

The first person we included was you —now you can find yourself on the main view during a call. We also adjusted the way the video feeds are rendered into a more natural grid, and no one will be left alone on the upper tray again because we bring you all together. Now all participants— even if they aren’t sharing video — will be visible on the calling stage. Before, if someone shared their screen or turned on Together Mode, the video previews in the top bar were too small to be engaging. But now we show larger video feeds in the top bar so you don’t have to compromise anything.

You can find out more information about the design changes and new users interface coming to Skype over at the Skype website.

Source Skype

