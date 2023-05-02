Sky Protect Smart Home Insurance launched in the UK

Sky has announced the launch of Sky Protect Smart Home Insurance in the UK and the new Sky home insurance comes with a range of smart technology that is designed to protect your property.

Customers will get a video doorbell, an indoor camera, an amotion sensor, leak detectors, and a contact sensor along with a Sky Protect app which can be used to monitor all of these devices.

The Sky Protect Smart Home Insurance package is underwritten by Zurich Insurance and features a suite of smart home tech products including a video doorbell, indoor camera, leak detectors, motion sensor and contact sensors, all accessible via the Sky Protect app. The package is designed to give peace of mind, with the reassurance of Defaqto rated 5* insurance, home emergency cover which includes access to trusted tradespeople, as well as legal and cyber cover as standard if things do go wrong.

Sky has a successful history of market disruption and growth through innovation, and Sky Protect is the latest product to join its strongest portfolio ever across TV, broadband, mobile, streaming, and now home insurance. The home insurance market in the UK provides a major opportunity for Sky as it continues to diversify and ensure its long-term success.

You can find out more information about the new Sky Smart Home Insurance over at the Sky website at the link below and also find out more details on the devices that are included.

Source Sky





