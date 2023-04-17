Sky Mobile now offering connected laptops

Sky Mobile has announced that it is expanding its range of devices to laptops, you can now get a connected laptop with the carrier. The range of available connected laptops includes The Samsung Chromebook Go LTE, The Chromebook 2 360 LTE, the Galaxy Book2 Go 5G, and the Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 5G.

Pricing for these new connected laptops with Sky Mobile starts at £11 a month and the top model will cost £55 a month, this is over a 48-month period, you can see more details below.\

Connected laptops have their own SIM plan and data allowance, which means there is no need to tether a phone or connect to WiFi hotspots, helping customers stay connected on the go.

The launch of laptops continues Sky Mobile’s commitment to fairness and value, as it is the first network to let connected laptop customers roll over any unused data each month. With Sky Mobile’s Roll benefit, spare data is saved, so customers won’t lose what they don’t use. They can then dip into it when they need a data boost, share it with other SIMs on their account, or put it towards upgrades and accessories.

You can find out more information about this range of laptops with Sky Mobile over at the company’s website at the link below, the devices are now available to order.

Source Sky Mobile





