Samsung Galaxy S23 up for pre-order at Sky Mobile

The new Samsung Galaxy S23 range of smartphones is now official and Sky Mobile is now taking pre-orders on the handsets.
There are three devices in the range, the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and the Galaxy S23 Ultra, prices for the handsets start at £31 a month.
The Samsung Galaxy S23 will be available for £31 a month, the Galaxy S23+ will cost £39 a month and the S23 Ultra will be £47 a month. This is for the handset, you will need a Sky Mobile SIM deal on top, you can see details of these below.
Sky Mobile Pricing:
|Device
|Monthly Handset Price
|Sky Mobile SIM Deal
|What’s included
|Galaxy S23 Ultra
|
£47
|
|Unlimited calls & texts
Hours and hours of streaming on Sky apps
Data rolls over for up to 3 years
|Galaxy S23+
|
£39
|Galaxy S23
|
£31
Here are some of the Sky Mobile features:
- 99% UK network coverage – Check the mobile signal/reception (network coverage) in your local area with our coverage checker
- No mid contract price rises – We won’t raise your data plan prices mid-contract. That’s a promise
- Mix – Change your plan up or down, whenever you like to suit your needs
- Roll – Every month your spare data rolls into your Sky Piggybank ready for you to use later or share with your family
- Piggybank – Share spare data in your Sky Piggybank with up to 7 SIMs on your account or exchange it for rewards
- Watch – Stream Sky apps like Sky News, Sky Sports, Sky Go and more without using your data
- Text to Switch – Simply text PAC to 65075 to get your switching code. We’ll take care of the rest
- Swap – Swap to a shiny new phone anytime you like and save money when you swap your old one
You can find out more information about the Samsung Galaxy S23 range of smartphones over at Sky Mobile at the link below. The handsets are now available to pre-order.
Source Sky Mobile
