Sky & Netflix sign new multi-year deal

Sky has announced that it has signed a new multi-year deal with Netflix, this follows on from their successful partnership over the last two years.

Sky customers will soon be able to take up the Netflix basic plan on Sky Q, you can see more information below.

In one seamless service users are able to access all the great TV and film Sky offers, including Sky original productions like the award winning Chernobyl, great new shows like The Third Day, and returning series like Save Me Too, alongside Netflix’s original dramas, films and documentaries, which include The Witcher, The Irishman and a brand new series of Sex Education which is filmed in Wales.

Stephen van Rooyen, Chief Executive Officer, Sky UK and Ireland, said:

“This is a great start to what is set to be another strong year for Sky. Our customers love Netflix content and our partnership continues to go from strength to strength, we plan to launch new channels and genres, start building our new studio, Sky Studios Elstree, and we’ll have great new and returning Sky originals too. This year our customers will have access to even more great content – all in one place.”

