Sky Live gets new games including Lego Ninjago Spinjitzu Academy

Sky has announced that Sky Live is receiving a range of new games and apps including Lego Ninjago Spinjitzu Academy and more and these are coming to Sky Glass users before the end of the year.

Designed to enhance your TV and transform your entertainment experience, Sky Live is built on Entertainment OS, the smart and intuitive platform that powers Sky Glass, Sky Live and Sky Stream. Introducing exciting new ways to share your favourite TV with family and friends, as well as work out, play, and video call – all on your TV. Get it today from just £6 a month for Sky Glass customers.

Catherine Lees, Managing Director of TV at Sky said: “Characters like Peppa Pig bring so much joy to our youngest customers on TV, it’s brilliant we can now extend their fun with exciting, motion controlled games on Sky Live. For the first time on the big screen, they can see themselves jumping in muddy puddles alongside their favourite friends! Peppa Pig is just one of many fun new experiences we’re bringing to Sky Live in time for Christmas – all powered by the Ents OS platform – so your TV can be more interactive, social, and entertaining than ever.”

These will include Stingray Karaoke, Go Keeper, and more, you can find out more details about the new range of apps and games for Sky Live users on Sky Glass over at the Sky website at the link below.

Source Sky



