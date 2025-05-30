Beyond the Hype: Sky Glass Gen 2 (2025)

The Sky Glass Gen 2 TV seeks to elevate home entertainment with its integrated streaming capabilities, enhanced visual performance, and immersive audio system. While it introduces notable improvements over its predecessor, it continues to face challenges in specific areas, particularly for gamers and users with inconsistent Wi-Fi connections. The video below from Tech Spurt provides more insights into its design, performance, and features to help you determine whether it aligns with your entertainment needs.

Design and Build

The Sky Glass Gen 2 TV is available in three sizes—43″, 55″, and 65″—and offers a choice of three colors: black, silver, and blue. Its design emphasizes functionality, featuring a flush back that makes it compatible with wall mounting for a streamlined, modern aesthetic. However, the overall build feels slightly bulky, and the bundled stand, while practical, lacks the sturdiness expected from a premium device. The design prioritizes practicality but could benefit from a more refined finish to match its price point.

The TV’s minimalist approach to aesthetics ensures it blends well into most living spaces, but its weight and thickness may pose challenges for some users during installation. Despite these minor drawbacks, the design remains a strong point for those seeking a straightforward and adaptable setup.

Ports and Connectivity

The Sky Glass Gen 2 TV is equipped with a variety of ports to accommodate different connectivity needs:

Three HDMI ports, including one with eARC for enhanced audio return

USB Type-C and Type-A ports for peripheral devices

An aerial port for traditional broadcast connections

Ethernet connectivity for stable internet access

These options provide flexibility for connecting external devices, such as gaming consoles or sound systems. However, the TV’s streaming-first design minimizes the reliance on additional hardware. A notable drawback is the persistence of Wi-Fi connectivity issues from the first-generation model, which can lead to buffering or interruptions during streaming. For a more reliable experience, using a wired Ethernet connection is strongly recommended.

Display Performance

The 4K Quantum Dot display is a standout feature of the Sky Glass Gen 2, delivering vibrant and lifelike visuals. It supports HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and other HDR formats, making sure rich colors, sharp details, and improved contrast. The enhanced LED backlighting produces brighter whites and deeper blacks, making it suitable for a wide range of content, from movies to sports.

However, the display’s auto mode occasionally dims scenes excessively, requiring manual adjustments in modes like “Vivid” to achieve optimal clarity. Additionally, the reflective screen can be distracting in darker scenes, particularly in rooms with significant ambient light. Despite these minor shortcomings, the display performance is impressive for most users, offering a cinematic viewing experience.

Audio Capabilities

Audio performance is another area where the Sky Glass Gen 2 excels. The TV features seven built-in speakers, including a soundbar and top-firing speakers, delivering immersive Dolby Atmos sound. This setup is particularly effective in small to medium-sized rooms, providing clear and balanced audio that enhances the overall viewing experience.

The inclusion of a vocal enhancement mode ensures that dialogue remains crisp and intelligible, even at lower volumes. For users who prioritize audio quality, the Sky Glass Gen 2 offers a compelling solution without the need for additional sound equipment. While it may not replace a dedicated home theater system, its built-in audio capabilities are more than sufficient for everyday use.

Software and Usability

The SkyOS platform powers the Sky Glass Gen 2, offering a smooth and intuitive user interface. It supports all major streaming apps, including Netflix, Disney+, and Amazon Prime Video, as well as niche platforms like Crunchyroll. The “Continue Watching” feature integrates content from multiple services, allowing for seamless transitions between shows and movies.

Additional features enhance usability:

Voice controls for hands-free operation

Motion detection to automatically adjust settings

A “Find My Remote” function for added convenience

However, the software’s tendency to recommend content from services you don’t subscribe to can detract from the experience. While this issue doesn’t significantly impact usability, it may frustrate users who prefer a more tailored interface.

Gaming Limitations

For gamers, the Sky Glass Gen 2 presents some limitations. It lacks a 120Hz refresh rate and gaming-specific features such as automatic input switching or variable refresh rate (VRR) support. These omissions make it less suitable for competitive or high-performance gaming, though it remains adequate for casual gamers who prioritize streaming over gaming.

The absence of advanced gaming features places the Sky Glass Gen 2 at a disadvantage compared to other TVs in its price range. Serious gamers may find better options elsewhere, particularly if they require a display optimized for next-generation consoles.

Performance and Stability

The overall performance of the Sky Glass Gen 2 is reliable, with smooth streaming and responsive navigation. However, occasional buffering and freezing can occur, especially when relying on Wi-Fi. These issues are less frequent when using a wired Ethernet connection, which is recommended for users with high streaming demands.

While these performance hiccups are not deal-breakers, they highlight areas where the device could improve in future iterations. Stability and connectivity remain critical factors for a seamless streaming experience, and addressing these issues would significantly enhance the TV’s appeal.

Looking Ahead: Sky Glass Air

Sky has announced plans to release the Sky Glass Air in 2025, a more affordable alternative to the Gen 2 model. This upcoming device will feature scaled-back display and audio capabilities while retaining the SkyOS platform. It is designed for users who prioritize affordability and streaming functionality over premium features, making it an intriguing option for budget-conscious buyers.

The Sky Glass Air represents Sky’s commitment to expanding its product lineup, catering to a broader audience with varying needs and preferences. While details remain limited, its introduction could further solidify Sky’s position in the streaming TV market.

Final Thoughts

The Sky Glass Gen 2 TV offers a well-rounded package for streaming enthusiasts, combining vibrant visuals, immersive audio, and a user-friendly interface. Its design and software features make it an attractive choice for those seeking an all-in-one entertainment solution. However, its limitations in gaming capabilities and ongoing connectivity issues may deter some potential buyers.

For users who prioritize streaming and audio quality, the Sky Glass Gen 2 is a strong contender. By weighing its strengths and weaknesses against your specific needs, you can determine whether this device aligns with your expectations for home entertainment.

