Sky Broadband teams up with Guild Esports

Sky Broadband has announced a new partnership with Guild Esports, the Guild Esports team is co-owned by David Beckham.

Sky and Guild Esports will be offering gamers in the UK the next generation of esports experience, you can see more details below.

Rory Moran, Director of Global Partnerships at Guild Esports, said: “We are incredibly proud to welcome Sky to Guild Esports, and be the first major partnership for Sky in esports. Sky is a media, entertainment and connectivity powerhouse that will help drive Guild to the highest levels of performance in competitive esports globally.

“This landmark partnership is built on a shared vision for success and a commitment to driving the esports sector forward, through initiatives powering women in gaming. Not only does this partnership represent Guild’s successes to date and plans for the future but it’s also a testament to the values that sit at our core.”

Stephen van Rooyen, EVP & CEO, UK and Europe at Sky, said:“Sky transformed the way families watch TV, now we want to transform the gaming experience. In esports every second counts, so Sky’s full fibre broadband will be perfect for Guild’s gaming HQ. Speed and reliability, hallmarks of Sky’s broadband service, will give the Guild team and gamers across the nation the edge over the competition.”

You can find out more information about the new partnership between Sky Broadband and Guild Esports at the link below.

Source Sky



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals