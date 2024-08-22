Skoda Superb Sleeper Edition Has 470 Horsepower

The Škoda Superb Sleeper Edition is a remarkable vehicle that seamlessly combines high performance with understated elegance. Based on the Superb Estate 2.0TSI 280PS 4×4, this special edition pays homage to the ‘sleeper car’ culture, where high-performance vehicles maintain a low-key exterior appearance. Engineered by the renowned RE Performance team, who are also responsible for the record-breaking Octavia, the Superb Sleeper Edition features an impressive 477PS and 661Nm of torque. These remarkable figures are achieved through a series of mechanical upgrades, including an upgraded turbo and a revised fuel system, which enhance the vehicle’s performance without compromising its sleek and unassuming appearance.

Performance and Engineering

The Škoda Superb Sleeper Edition is not merely about raw power; it also excels in handling and control. To ensure that the vehicle handles and stops as well as it accelerates, it is equipped with a race-bred coil-over suspension and a performance brake kit. These upgrades significantly improve the car’s stability, responsiveness, and braking performance, allowing drivers to fully exploit the vehicle’s enhanced capabilities. Additionally, the car’s height is lowered by 50mm, further enhancing its stability and aerodynamics. Despite these significant upgrades, the exterior of the Superb Sleeper Edition remains as unmodified as possible, staying true to the sleeper car ethos and maintaining its discreet appearance.

Pricing and Availability

The Škoda Superb Sleeper Edition is a unique, hand-built special that showcases the brand’s engineering prowess and commitment to innovation. However, this particular model will not be available for sale to the general public. Instead, it will join Škoda UK’s press fleet, serving as a testament to the company’s capabilities and a source of inspiration for automotive enthusiasts. While the Superb Sleeper Edition itself may not be available for purchase, the standard Škoda Superb models continue to offer excellent value for money. With a starting price that is highly competitive within its segment, the Superb range provides a wide array of customizable options, allowing customers to tailor their vehicle to suit their specific needs and preferences.

Specifications

Model: Škoda Superb Estate Laurin & Klement

Škoda Superb Estate Laurin & Klement Engine: Turbocharged petrol engine with direct injection system

Turbocharged petrol engine with direct injection system Cylinders: 4

4 Displacement (cm³): 1,984

1,984 Max. power/revs (BHP (PS) at rpm): 470(477) / 6,035

470(477) / 6,035 Max torque/revs (Nm at rpm): 661 / 3,690

661 / 3,690 Spark plugs: NGK Racing

NGK Racing Turbo: Garrett PowerMax Turbo

Garrett PowerMax Turbo Intake: Performance intercooler kit

Performance intercooler kit Transmission: Automatic 7-speed DSG with Tiptronic manual gear changing

Automatic 7-speed DSG with Tiptronic manual gear changing Wheel drive: Four wheel drive

Four wheel drive Suspension: KW Coil-over dampers with height adjustable multi-link front and rear arms & sway bars

KW Coil-over dampers with height adjustable multi-link front and rear arms & sway bars Braking system: Goodridge Racing brake lines

Goodridge Racing brake lines Brakes (front & rear): AP Racing 6 Pot, Front – 390x34mm 2-piece discs, Rear – 330x32mm single disc

AP Racing 6 Pot, Front – 390x34mm 2-piece discs, Rear – 330x32mm single disc Wheels: 19″ alloy wheels

19″ alloy wheels Tyres: Yokohama 235/40 Z R19

Yokohama 235/40 Z R19 Exterior Dimensions: Length: 4,862mm, Width: 1,864mm, Height: 1,416mm, Wheel base: 2,841mm

Length: 4,862mm, Width: 1,864mm, Height: 1,416mm, Wheel base: 2,841mm Exhaust: Custom made downpipe & centre section, Škoda rear exhaust box

The Broader Škoda Range

For those interested in exploring the wider Škoda lineup, the brand offers a diverse range of models catering to various needs and preferences. From the compact and agile Fabia to the spacious and versatile Kodiaq SUV, Škoda has a vehicle to suit every lifestyle. Each model is designed with a focus on quality, practicality, and value, ensuring that there is a Škoda for every type of driver.

In addition to their conventional petrol and diesel offerings, Škoda’s commitment to innovation is evident in their growing range of electric and hybrid vehicles. These eco-friendly options combine the latest in green technology with the brand’s renowned reliability and performance, providing an attractive proposition for environmentally conscious consumers.

As Škoda continues to push the boundaries of automotive engineering, as exemplified by the Superb Sleeper Edition, the brand remains dedicated to delivering exceptional value and driving experiences across its entire model range. Whether you’re in the market for a high-performance sleeper car or a practical family vehicle, Škoda has a solution that is sure to impress.

